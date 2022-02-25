To the editor: I read with unease the editorial by Paul Belogour on Feb. 22. The assumption that a “limited and frozen” war will solve all of our economic and political trouble is just plain wrong. History abounds with examples, the most recent being the Iraq war, where the G.W. Bush administration assumed that the war would be quick (remember “Mission Accomplished”?) and that we would benefit from a bounty of Iraqi oil controlled by a populace overjoyed with their release from a tyrannical dictator. It didn’t work out that way. There is nothing in the present conflict that indicates a limited war. If Russia overruns Ukraine, there is nothing to stop it from moving into other former Soviet republics short of an all out war into which NATO will be drawn. For Putin, failure will not be an option nor do we want to assume that he will roll over, especially given that he has his hand on Russia’s nuclear arsenal.
Mr. Belogour also fails to factor in the tragic loss of life in his economic calculus. War is not the answer.
Steve Shriner
Brattleboro, Feb. 23