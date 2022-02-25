To the editor: The Reformer headline "War is the answer" was an eye-opener for this town. This opinion piece by the owner of our local newspaper may be mostly a satire: Russia creating its own demise through a foolish war. Yet we must remember that New England has a long heritage of saying: War is not the answer.

Brattleboro has deep roots in peacebuilding. Notably, SIT (School for International Training) was built on a philosophy of intercultural understanding: War is not the answer. The day this article went to press, a pioneer of conflict transformation who taught at SIT, Paula Green, passed away. In her memory and out of respect for all peacemakers, we need to make sure our children understand that war is not an answer.

We welcome Paul Belogour as an immigrant from Belarus to our community, as we welcome the Afghan refugees. We hope we don’t need to welcome Ukrainian refugees. Anyone who comes to Brattleboro needs to know that here, war is not our answer.

Political satire, even a modest proposal, may be easily misunderstood. One thing is clear: war is dangerous, especially in the nuclear age. As Mr. Belogour’s op-ed accurately conveys, the costs of war are worse than those imagined by countries who invade. War is not the answer.

John Ungerleider, Brattleboro

