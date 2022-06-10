To the editor: Our federal government in Washington needs to take responsibility for the example it sets for a lot of people, with regards to mass shootings. We respond to everything that we don’t like on the world stage with threats, demonization, propaganda, weapons, and the instigation of unnecessary conflicts for the care and feeding of our rapacious military-industrial complex.
We are currently waging a proxy war against Russia that we began in 2014, when we overturned a democratically elected government in Ukraine, which in turn sparked a nasty civil war with a very real Nazi element. In 2019, the Rand Corporation put forth a plan (Overextending and Unbalancing Russia) to push events further. We’ll all be extraordinarily lucky if the machinations of people like Victoria Nuland and the Rand plan don’t push the planet into a full-blown WWIII. I think we’re currently standing on the edge of an abyss.
(Peter Welch had the gall to write to me and say: “I support the White House’s diplomacy first approach and fully support their continued efforts to bring this war to an end quickly.” The man is either completely delusional or has become a blatant liar.)
We recently spent 20 years destroying one country after another across the Middle East and Africa. We accomplished nothing in all of that time in Afghanistan.
Hillary Clinton sat on a stage and cackled: “We came, we saw, he died.” Our R2P fabrication resulted in the utter destruction of Libya. Why? Just for the fun of it? Just because we could? I think it’s just Washington psychopathic business as usual.
The blowback from our proxy war against Somalia (using Ethiopia as our proxy force) was a much more militant Al-Shabaab. We’ve used Al-Shabaab as an excuse to bomb Somalia on and off ever since. We’re doing it again now under Biden.
We’re still helping Saudi Arabia destroy Yemen. We’ve just rebranded the aid as defensive, rather than offensive — a difference of a single word.
So, all you "Warshington Warlords," look in the mirror. I believe you are the main inspiration for our endless stream of mass shootings.
Jacqueline Brook
Putney, June 5