Belogour: War is the answer The war between Russia and Ukraine can solve many pressing issues for the U.S. There are few…

To the editor: Two days before Russia’s Feb. 24 attack on Ukraine the Reformer published an opinion piece, “War is the answer” by Paul Belogour. The essay put forward the idea that the United States would strengthen its economy and improve its position as a super power if war broke out between Russia and Ukraine.

Now that the war has raged for nearly 10 months perhaps a progress report from Mr. Belogour is in order. Has the war improved our economy? Are we more of a dominant super power now than we were in February? If we do have a better economy and our position of global superiority is stronger I would like to know more about it.

The Reformer and other media print a steady stream of articles on world hunger being exacerbated by this war, efforts to reduce the use of fossil fuels are being undermined by the war, thousands are facing a cold desperate winter as a result of the war, the risk of nuclear disaster by either accident or military design has increased as a direct result of the war, and endless destruction of civilian infrastructure, schools, hospitals, water and power systems — all due to this war. And, of course, the terrible loss of life, broken families, torture and suffering. The numbers serve only to deaden us.

Are we more of a “winner” because of this war? Are we more of a “bright spot” because of all this pain, death and destruction? Are our interest rates “down”? Are we going through a period of “lower prices for consumers”? Is Russia in “poverty” and “ruins”? These were the predictions of Mr. Belogour’s “War Is the Answer.”

Tens of thousands of soldiers and innocent civilians have died. I request a progress report out of respect for the dead.

Andy Davis

Brattleboro, Dec. 17