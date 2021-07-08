To the editor: Thank you, Paul van Winkle, for your letter (“Calling 74 million Americans ‘fascists’ is nonsense,” June 25) in which you gave a welcomed demonstration of how to disagree with someone (in this case, me), and to do so respectfully, courteously and civilly. If for no other reason, your letter was worth its publication for your example.
Paul, you claim I state (in my June 18 op-ed "Democracy's existential crisis") that I “summarized the entire Republican party and 74 million citizens who voted for Trump as fascists.” Perhaps the word “entire” is a bit extreme with regard to the party (but not so the polls would indicate at present!); and, yes, I would agree that the 74 million fellow citizens who voted for Trump are not, ipso facto, fascists.
But while these 74 million are not bad people, and should be respected as fellow human beings, to whatever extent they nevertheless buy into the Big Lie of the stolen election; or tolerate their state legislatures and governors attempts to suppress voting (especially by Black, people of color, and youth), or to establish partisan control of the election decision process; or to gerrymander voting districts favorable to Republican outcomes; or participated in or otherwise supported the filibuster of Senate Republicans to prevent a bipartisan investigation into the January 6 insurrection/attempted coup; or continue to lend support to such a blatantly disreputable, criminal, and authoritarian personality as the ex-president; yes, Paul, to that extent I am legitimately concerned about a fascist tendency afoot in the land.
Further on, you write that “If the democracy is in grave danger, as per Mr. Stevenson, the U.S. Constitution affords all citizens the rights to organize and vote, as well as other essential rights, and checks and balances, that ensure the longevity of our republic.” If only this were true: for how can this precious right of the vote become actionable when it is being systematically suppressed and denied? Yes, the Constitution has finally afforded all of its citizens the right to vote and, yes, the free exercise of same would presumably allow citizens to kick the scoundrels out of office. But, it doesn’t quite work this way when you have one side gaming the system (in the various ways I outlined in the preceding paragraph) so the parties are not playing on a level playing field, or as I wrote, “by the ethical norms of a democratic society.”
Finally, Paul, you remind us that we have just celebrated the 245th birthday of “America that always finds a way to remain true to its founding principles, endeavoring to secure ‘the unalienable rights of life, liberty and pursuit of happiness’ for all Americans, disregarding their political affiliation, race, class or gender.” I profoundly disagree. In the real world, beyond the idealistic words inscribed on some piece of sanctified parchment, inalienable rights have always been the almost exclusive province of white, rich males. Until this power imbalance is corrected, we will continue to be a nation of “life, liberty and pursuit of happiness” for this privileged minority who, as our history graphically demonstrates, live their sense of entitlement at the expense of people of color, the working class, and women.
Tim Stevenson
Athens, July 3