To the Editor: Invading a smaller nation under false, trumped up lies with superior weaponry, massacring people, shattering the infrastructure with toxic waste is a criminal act in anyone's opinion. What if Iraq had been tied into adjacent NATO nations with their powerful allies and a significant amount of our country’s banking was tied into one or many of those nations banks who now chose to freeze our assets in retaliation? That our dollars that you and I are so proud of earning and saving immediately lost 30 percent value because of the actions of our criminal leaders that we don’t agree with? We would be traumatized.
I am making a simple point. As much as I enjoyed watching the first hour of Joe Biden’s State of the Union address; in the early portion, in which he addressed the Ukrainian situation, I felt that his speech missed one very important point. In this age of “othering,” he “othered” the Russian people by not apologizing to them for the suffering that these sanctions would cause them. We are not at war with the Russian people who can be sent to the Gulag for standing up. People are protesting this invasion in Russia at extreme risk. We should let them know that we are with them as opposed to continuing the “pinko” mythology that we have grown up with.
T Breeze Verdant
Williamsville, March 3