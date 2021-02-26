To the editor: I would not be surprised if Vidda Crochetta has a sign in his yard that reads "Hate has no home here" or something similar, yet his letter published February 12 ("If religious freedom is constitutionally protected, freedom from religion should also be") is a hateful one.
He espouses hate for Donald Trump and his supporters (the "lowdown uncultivated swampland" and "conspiracy-fantasist herd mentality"), casts aspersions on the intellect of Republicans and people who didn't attend college ("it's not an accident that higher education attainment is associated with Democrat Party affiliation"), disdains religion, and doubts the ability of the Supreme Court Justices to be fair and impartial, because they are Catholics (just like Joe Biden) and Jews. He says with no basis that "religion is continually one of the most actively prejudicial of human expressions." Ironically, Crochetta admiringly quotes our motto "e pluribus unum/out of many one" and then states that the justices of the Supreme Court can't possibly embody that motto, because of their religions. Oh, and he wants to amend the First Amendment to add something about freedom from religion, when the First Amendment clearly states that Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, which pretty much makes it clear that having no religion is a-okay in the USA.
While we don't have an official religion and people are quite free to practice -- or not practice -- any religion they'd like, our country was founded based on natural law, protection of freedoms, and the goal of an ideal society, which were largely formed by Christian ideas. Those founding fathers were imperfect, just like us today, but they were striving to create a better society. For most of our history, most people in the USA were members of a religious community which provided moral education and instilled a sense of right and wrong by teaching public and private virtues, starting with loving one's neighbor. Jesus loved the tax collector, the Samaritan, the lepers, and the Romans who crucified him. No religion teaches hate, and Christianity in particular teaches love. We individual people fail in our moral practice all the time, being human, but people who are raised with religion can go back to their religion's moral instruction, admit they did wrong, and aim to do better next time.
"Hate the sin, love the sinner" is a motto that many people learned in a Christian household, and is a lesson that non-believers such as Crochetta might consider adopting. It's all well and good to signal your love for Mexican migrants or Syrian refugees or Haitian orphans with whom you'll never interact, but can you love your neighbor flying a Trump flag? Can you disagree with someone's political opinions or lifestyle choices and still love the person making those choices? That's what religious people try to do. And what the justices of the Supreme Court are sworn to do is administer justice without respect to persons, and do equal right to the poor and to the rich [and] support and defend the Constitution of the United States. Crochetta seems to believe that our very highly educated Supreme Court Justices cannot do that because of their religious beliefs. It seems like atheists, without a moral text or belief system to refer to, have resorted to attempting to understanding the world by sorting people into baskets based on superficial and material characteristics (religion, political affiliation, race, gender, skin color, favorite sports team, food preferences) rather than on the deeper, universal, soul level that religion teaches.
I disagree with you, Vidda Crochetta, and I don't hate you.
Erica Walch
Newfane, Feb. 13