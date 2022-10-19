To the editor: I was very disappointed with all four Vermont Senate candidates' milquetoast and incorrect statements on health care during the debate on Oct. 4 ("Senate candidates differentiate on priorities, policies," Oct. 4).

Senate candidates differentiate on priorities, policies BRATTLEBORO — Candidates for two Windham County Senate seats shared their visions Monday for…

Tim Wessel rightly noted that single-payer "does have to be paid for." However he forgot to mention that even the worst-case estimates of the cost of Medicare for All done by Koch-funded opponents of universal health care say it would save about $300 billion (billion!) a year. Paying for it isn’t the problem — the status quo is the fiscally irresponsible option.

Wendy Harrison is “willing to fully participate in conversations about [health care].” That’s nice, but we’ve been having those discussions for decades; we know what to do. My family’s deductible was $14,000 last year. Earlier, even with a lower deductible and “cadillac” insurance, my family still owed thousands after my wife got sick. We don’t need more discussion, we need action.

Nader Hashim correctly observed that “geography, population and … regulations” are challenges for a single-payer system. He declined to mention that the report then-Governor Shumlin waved around when he killed single-payer in 2014 showed the opposite of what he said at the time: that even in the worst-case scenario, a huge majority of Vermonters would have come out ahead financially with single-payer.

As might be expected, Rick Morton believes single-payer is “socialism.” If it’s wrong to guarantee people can get life-saving care without going bankrupt, all while saving astronomical amounts of money, then I don’t want to be right.

We residents of Windham county deserve better.

Clint Gilbert

Brattleboro, Oct. 13