To the editor: Vermont constituents concerned about the war in Yemen have repeatedly requested a meeting with Bernie Sanders to no avail. While Bernie has introduced other related legislation, it lacks the political teeth that a Yemen war powers resolution has to actually pass the Senate and then go to the presidents desk.
Since the beginning of this year, Vermont leaders have been calling for a meeting with Bernie himself about introducing another Yemen war powers resolution. So far his staff has blocked that request.
It is concerning that it is so hard for a group of prominent leaders to get 15 minutes of time from their own U.S. senator in such a small state. In light of the fact that Bernie’s DC staff has not set up this much requested meeting, perhaps Bernie’s Vermont staff can create the needed connection with his concerned constituents on this enormous humanitarian issue. Time is of the essence. Every 75 seconds another child is being starved to death because of this war. Meet now!! The list of attempts is too long for the word limit and definitely too long for the suffering Yemeni people.
Michelle Menegaz
Brattleboro, Oct. 20