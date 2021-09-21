To the editor: To be a parent in 2021, is to live in fear of a runny nose. Once an afterthought for most, a runny nose now might mean your kid has COVID. But avoiding the virus provides only so much relief.
In Windham County, a runny nose can keep your kid home from school for a week. Why? Because the state's guidelines recommend schools require a child get a negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test before they can return. That's good advice given the accuracy of the PCR test. The problem is you can't get one in Windham County. Brattleboro Memorial Hospital doesn't even test on Mondays or Fridays. You can bring your kid to Urgent Care and wait an hour, but you have to take them inside for the whole rigamarole. They're actually more at risk to catch COVID there! Walgreens is out for anyone with children under three.
Let's say you make it through the testing circus. Congratulations. Now, you've got to wait at least three days for results. That's three days of not knowing whether your child is a risk to others or not. The stress of juggling child care and work is sold separately. So let me put this plainly. The state and Brattleboro Memorial Hospital are floundering. We need more testing and faster results. In other parts of the state, you can get a test at the pediatrician's office. But not in the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital system. Why is that?
A year and half into this pandemic, the state and Brattleboro Memorial need to step it up. Our kids need to be back in class. They also need to be safe. Rapid, accurate testing is the best way to make sure they can safely go back - and give parents a break. Because this much is for sure: They're going to be a lot of runny noses this year.
Ben Storrow
Westminster, Sept. 18