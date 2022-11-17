To the editor: Vermont’s Act 250 showed up at the same time I showed up in Dummerston. Vermont is my dream location for many reasons. At the top of my list is that you can personally meet the governor, unlike living in New York. Thanks to the small town aspect of living in Vermont where I may have a voice, I became fixated with "Unintended Consequences" when I or others make decisions that affect my neighbors, and I have embraced three parts to Unintended Consequences of decision making: an unexpected benefit, an unexpected drawback that still made the decision the best one overall, and the wrong decision.
One of my first items on my Unintended Consequence List was Vermont Act 250, which specifically allows neighbors and other interested parties to participate in the development review process. I labelled it an unexpected benefit of coming to Vermont.
The second item on my list was an unexpected drawback. Standing in my front yard, a truck driver of an 18-wheeler asked for directions to Route 30. I felt confident that I could give him the shortest route which included the covered bridge to Route 30. Fifteen minutes later the driver went by my house going the other direction. I did not realize the height limitations of the bridge which he could not cross. I labelled this an unexpected drawback of trying to be helpful as well as subsequent community collaboration that restored the bridge when others favored either spending less and/or driver efficiency.
I spent many years taking my family to the Maple Valley Ski Area going through the covered bridge. I also loved the parking area next to the river. Maple Valley was very much part of the neighborhood that I chose. Over time, less snow created a financial challenge for the owners. It was a sad journey into the future.
And then Bob Audette's article ("'Offensive, shocking and out of character': Sugar Mountain gets permit, but with conditions," Nov. 10) just revealed that the District 2 Act 250 Commission refused outdoor music for Sugar Mountain, owner of the Maple Valley Ski Area. Apparently, they did not check with the neighbors. I have added this to my UCL negative list. They need to correct this. Otherwise, there may be Unintended Consequences of those that created the rules and those who do not follow them.
Jack Davidson
Brattleboro, Nov. 12