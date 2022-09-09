To the editor: As the parent of a student who attended WSESU schools from kindergarten through high school, a volunteer who helped out in the wonderful Brattleboro Union High School music department for many years, and a local taxpayer, I join the chorus of those calling for change on the school board.
The Aug. 25 editorial in the Reformer (“Where is Mr. Perrin?”) and follow-up letter by Tim Stevenson (“Perrin’s mysterious absence needs to be explained”) make many excellent points. I would add this one: The principal’s contract surely provides for “termination with cause.” In other words, if Mr. Perrin did anything egregiously wrong, his contract could have been terminated altogether. The only explanation I can come up with for keeping him on paid leave instead is that the school board does not have legal cause to terminate his contract; they simply don’t want him to be principal any longer. This not only produces all the unfortunate effects noted by others – stress on the remaining administrators, anxiety for the entire BUHS community, and significant cost to taxpayers – it also ruins Mr. Perrin’s reputation and future job prospects, even though he may not have done anything wrong.
This travesty alone would be sufficient reason for voters to demand new representation on the school board. And yet there’s so much more: its poor handling of the masks/no-masks decision this past spring, its bungling of the superintendent search, its gross and ongoing misuse of executive session, and its repeated failure to behave according to its own code of conduct. I sincerely hope we have better options available to us when school board elections take place next spring. In the meantime, I for one would welcome the resignations of some of the current board members. And if that’s not in the cards, then let’s at least see some forthrightness and responsibility around the situation with Mr. Perrin, along with more transparency and better behavior in general.
Danny Lichtenfeld
Putney, Sept. 2