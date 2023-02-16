To the editor: Much has been compellingly written about what a bad idea the proposed landlord/tenant ordinance is, forcing landlords to keep difficult tenants unless the landlord can prove in court that they breached the lease. The Law of Unintended Consequences: for every good tenant protected from eviction by a bad landlord, I expect there will be many good potential tenants who won’t get an apartment because their history isn’t perfect, and many good current tenants whose lives will be made more miserable because the good landlord can’t prove in court that a bad tenant is making the other good tenants miserable.
Here’s one other problem I noticed, as an attorney reviewing the ordinance: there is no exception, as there is under current law, for the sale of the property. So imagine that my elderly Mom and Pop clients have one rental house with four units, which comprises a large part of their life savings. They want to sell the property, but they haven’t been able to evict one bad tenant despite a lot of bad behavior because it really is not legally easy to do so. With the new ordinance, a prospective buyer now reasonably decides to be extra careful before the purchase, interviews the current tenants, learns about the bad tenant, and decides not to buy the property. As do other buyers. Now, the value of Mom and Pop’s lifetime investment has plummeted, and they and the other tenants are still stuck with the bad tenant. (Meanwhile the good potential tenant who would gladly take that apartment still can’t find a place to stay!) It should also be noted that because tenants have the right to stay after a sale, the ordinance would appear to forbid the sale of a rental property to someone who wants to make it their home, or convert it into commercial use. That may be an outcome the proponents like, but people should understand and weigh all these consequences.
Jonathan Secrest
Brattleboro, Feb. 10