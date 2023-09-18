To the Editor: The town of Brattleboro, through its Select Board, is facing what everyone realizes is a momentous decision: whether to take on the full responsibilities, and costs, of emergency medical services (via the Brattleboro Fire Department) or whether to return to the hybrid approach of a regional private provider (Rescue Inc.) as lead working in collaboration with the fire department.
Doing EMS right is a highly expensive proposition. There are capital costs like ambulances and equipment, space costs, operating costs and staffing costs. I am personally convinced that any regional approach is and will always be a less expensive solution overall, simply because those costs are spread across more entities (more towns). If a third ambulance, for example, is needed even though only for a small percentage of time, it is more cost-effective for all towns in the region to share that cost than for Brattleboro to go it alone.
The town is very lucky to have the option of the federal ARPA funds for the initial purchase of ambulances, though at the substantial opportunity costs of having other projects go without such funding. When the ambulances eventually need to be replaced, however, such funds will no longer be available.
Net cost is only one of the factors at play. The transparency and accountability issue has repeatedly been brought up and it is legitimate. Rescue Inc. has not been transparent in the past in sharing how it allocates its costs through its charges to Brattleboro. Thus, a judgment must be made on whether Rescue has improved its approach in that regard over the last 16 months, and will act accordingly into the future.
Teamwork is another factor. Can Rescue Inc. work effectively with the Brattleboro Fire Department, and how much do we need it to? It is my understanding that there have been tensions in the past. Has enough soul-searching taken place in the last 16 months, by both entities?
Not least of all, there is quality of care. Rescue Inc.’s reputation for its services is so high that it is respected throughout the state and beyond. We are one of the few regions that have such a quality non-municipal EMS choice in our midst. It also seems to have a stable staff.
The Brattleboro Fire Department certainly has historically delivered the highest quality firefighting services, for which we are all deeply grateful. It is new, however, to delivering full-blown EMS. It has done a very good job this past year, and under hurry-up start-up conditions, so I think it is capable of doing this in the long run. The question of whether it will be able to hire and train enough staff on an ongoing basis has, however, not been answered.
Those are the main factors I believe the Select Board needs to consider. A town-only solution will inevitably be an expensive solution, with major impacts on the tax rate. To think otherwise is only a delusion. So the Select Board needs to decide whether the transparency and teamwork and quality of service issues will be answered by only one or both of the proposals before it. And if they favor or slightly favor the Brattleboro FD as the better solution, are the increased costs going to be justified?
Good luck, Select Board. Lucky for you there is no requirement to think regionally on this. I have my own opinion about which solution I would like to see (return to Rescue Inc.). I did, however, vote for a majority of you and I realize that, whether I agree or not, it is in your hands.
Michael Bosworth
Brattleboro, Sept. 14