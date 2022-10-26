To the editor: I'm voting for Tim Wessel for Vermont Senate to represent Windham County because I've admired the work he's done as our Select Board member for 6 years and because I'm excited about his independence.
I was especially impressed with the way Tim helped us navigate the height of the pandemic - one of the most challenging times in our recent history. Tim communicated clearly and reasonably at public meetings. But it was his transparent communication on social media that impressed me the most. Tim shared his thinking publicly. I was always impressed with his reasoning and he helped change my mind more than once through his writing. In this day and age of social media access, we need candidates who are prolific and cogent. Tim has demonstrated this time and time again.
I line up with Democrats on most issues. But I'm deeply concerned about the partisan divide in our country and in our state. Both Democrat and Republican leaders in Vermont have been demonizing the other party lately. This makes me sick and long for people who can focus on the needs of Vermonters instead of scoring partisan victories. I wish there could more independently minded people in our government. And I wish that we could trust that we all want the best for the people in our state and work towards that end without worrying about who is in what party.
I think Independents are more likely to listen to - and be listened to by - people aligning with the minority party. I think we need people who can unite, and a non-partisan is more likely to do that. Tim is the kind of person that doesn't polarize. Tim brings people together to get things done.
I like Tim's ideas for getting more housing, more manufacturing, and more childcare for working and middle class families in a way that we can afford. And I think Vermont needs the unity of purpose Tim's independence and transparency will invite during this time of great division.
Robert Szpila
Brattleboro, Oct. 21