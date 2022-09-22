Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

To the editor: In a letter to the editor in the Sept. 13 Reformer ("Which way would Wessel caucus?"), Howard Fairman asked who I might caucus with, if I were to be elected as an independent to a Windham County seat in the Vermont Senate. The answer is that it depends upon the current issues. I will caucus with whichever party will help me find the solutions to the problems facing Vermonters. In Vermont, there is no requirement to commit to a caucus in order to be assigned to committees, so the power of an independent is that they can pull together coalitions for success.

I'm seeking to solve problems and cut through partisan divides, and I think an independent can help do that more effectively than someone who is tied closely to a party. Just look at the success of Windham County's Laura Sibilia. No one would ever say she is an ineffective legislator, and she is an independent.

In the future I urge Mr. Fairman to reach out with questions directly to me anytime at timwesselvt@gmail.com, or by phone at 802-234-3110. Thank you!

Tim Wessel

Independent candidate for Vermont Senate, Windham County

Sept. 14