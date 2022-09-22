To the editor: In a letter to the editor in the Sept. 13 Reformer ("Which way would Wessel caucus?"), Howard Fairman asked who I might caucus with, if I were to be elected as an independent to a Windham County seat in the Vermont Senate. The answer is that it depends upon the current issues. I will caucus with whichever party will help me find the solutions to the problems facing Vermonters. In Vermont, there is no requirement to commit to a caucus in order to be assigned to committees, so the power of an independent is that they can pull together coalitions for success.

Letter: Which way would Wessel caucus? To the editor: Vermont Senate Windham County candidate Tim Wessel avoided primary-election c…

I'm seeking to solve problems and cut through partisan divides, and I think an independent can help do that more effectively than someone who is tied closely to a party. Just look at the success of Windham County's Laura Sibilia. No one would ever say she is an ineffective legislator, and she is an independent.

In the future I urge Mr. Fairman to reach out with questions directly to me anytime at timwesselvt@gmail.com, or by phone at 802-234-3110. Thank you!

Tim Wessel

Independent candidate for Vermont Senate, Windham County

Sept. 14