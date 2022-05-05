To the editor: I am writing in regards to the article “West River Education District urged to act quickly on racism,” published on April 28.

I wanted to express my disappointment with the officials of the West River Education District for their lackluster response to reports of racist remarks being used by members of the student body. It is unfortunate to hear that students at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School are using racial slurs. It is more unfortunate that our education officials do not have a plan in place to engage the student body to educate them on issues of racial and cultural sensitivities, in an active attempt to change this aspect of the culture at Leland & Gray. Until they act in response to these allegations, these officials are implicitly condoning this kind of behavior.

It surprises me how out of step with the rest of our country our school officials are by not having a plan already in place for a time like this, when allegations of racist remarks arise. For the past two years, our country has been engaged in a refreshed dialogue about racial sensitivity. Its impact cannot be understated, and it has brought about seismic changes in institutions across the country. Other local high schools have taken the time and effort necessary to implement policy changes to address the evolving state of race relations in our society. But it does not seem to be much of a priority here.

This report comes at a time when the communities of the West River Valley are engaged in public conversations about ways in which we can make our school district a desirable place for families to live and educate their children, in the face of shrinking school budgets and populations. One way to make this region an undesirable place to live and educate your family is by allowing this kind of racist behavior in the student body to go unchecked. I consider this lack of a decisive plan of action in the face of racist allegations to be a demonstration of white privilege. Just because the majority of the residents of our towns are white, and therefore do not experience the difficulties of racism, does not exempt us from being ready to act immediately when racism rears its ugly head.

I urge the officials of the West River School District, and the members of the school board, to take action on this matter, as soon as possible. Broad platitudes about diversity and inclusiveness are empty words if they are not backed up by concrete policy changes. This is as much a “teaching moment” for our education officials as it is for our students.

Thank you,

Stefan Grace

Newfane, May 2