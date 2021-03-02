To the editor: Those who forget history are doomed to repeat it. That’s an admonition often given by our leaders. And, no sooner than those words leave their lips, they forget them.
Almost 100 years ago, a bitter Austrian veteran of WWI looked at how the cost of the war to Germany and her allies was bankrupting the country. Inflation was rampant, and the people were becoming increasingly angry with their lot and looked for someone to blame.
Added on to this was the economic disaster of the Great Depression. Along came this disgruntled veteran. He pointed out those in the country whom he deemed were responsible for the terrible lot Germans were suffering.
Adolph Hitler found a fellow traveler, Joseph Goebbels, who advised Hitler that lies can work. No matter how preposterous, if you repeated them forcefully, confidently, and often, people will eventually believe them. The rest is history.
Fast forward to U.S.A. 2016. Along comes another sociopathic narcissistic lunatic, this time in America. And, though not as severe as Germany in the '20s, there was a lot of dissatisfaction in the country. And using the same tactics as Hitler and Goebbels, he played to the fear, biases, racism, misogyny, and other various hatreds using lie after lie and constantly expanding upon them culminating in the current fiasco where the majority of Republicans believe that Trump not only won the last election but won by a landslide, only to be defeated by the Democrats who stole the election. Like the political and industrial leaders in Germany who said that Hitler was harmless and could be dealt with, those of the same strata in the Republican party said they could control Trump. How did that work out?
To Europe’s great misfortune, Hitler was an evil genius who surrounded himself with other evil geniuses. To our great fortune, Trump is an evil moron who surrounded himself with other evil morons.
So, now Trump is out of office and the people can get on with their lives. The terrible nightmare is over, or is it? There is another piece of history we have forgotten. Hitler attempted a coup 10 years before he came into power. It was unsuccessful and he even went to jail for it. But eventually he was released and the rest is history.
So what happens when Trump is replaced by an evil genius? And if, once again, the rest is history, what awaits our republic? Stay tuned.
Bob Fagelson
Brattleboro, Feb. 17