Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.