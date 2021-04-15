To the editor: Why are laws and oaths so consistently broken with impunity by government employees/appointees? Obviously because no consequences ensue. Examples:
On January 6, 2021, several members of the Nursery For Arrested Development , a.k.a. Congress, committed insurrection in the U.S. Consequences? NONE
Louis DeJoy, postmaster general, was ordered to replace or restore sorting machines deliberately wrecked on his orders. He failed to comply. Consequences? NONE.
Betsy DeVos was ordered by a judge to release all funds earmarked for public schools ... money (multiple millions) she funneled to private schools in clear violation of a judge’s order. Consequences? NONE. She sailed away in her yacht, charging taxpayers for gas and parking.
There are hundreds more of such examples. Anti-trust laws? A joke. Comcast controls more than half the internet market and four companies control 89 percent of the cellular phone market. Penalties for ignoring both the Hatch Act and emolument rules are pathetic.
There are apparently no meaningful consequences for protected dishonesty.
Immediate remedies? Initially, no-delay enforcement of the laws, immediate cessation of pay and immediate suspension from duty; 30 days allowed for corrections to be made.
Lynda Copeland
Halifax, March 31