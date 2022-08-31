To the editor: The desire for knowledge is quintessentially part of human consciousness. It evolved our conscious sense of self to ponder questions about ourselves, our world, and the off-world. Modern study of the science of things has significantly modified and honed the growing capabilities of our intellectual reasoning and sound judgment.
We can now ask questions that were unthinkable at one time, such as, "What came before the Big Bang?" The question seems impossible to answer. Yet, since science is continual knowledge of what happened after the big bang, conjecture of what came before may not be too difficult.
We know that the big bang theory of the origin of our universe explains, to a "high degree of accuracy," much of the evidence that has been observed over the past century. Moreover, scientists say the universe is expanding from a single-point, a very hot, dense singularity, following the big bang.
More recently, if you go along with astrophysicists who see our expanding universe as also contracting back upon itself at some point in time, it's obvious that all the elements contained in the universe will again return to another singularity. When that tiny new single-point, smaller than an atom, reacts to its own pressurized matrix it will explode yet again into its new universe, where similar forces that created our current universe will once again randomly evolve from its new big bang, and repeat the process of an expanding universe that will again contract upon itself into the next singularity, in perpetuity. Consequently, our big bang was not the first.
As a singularity rapidly expands, it forms all the space, time, matter, and energy of every subsequent physical universe. All that is within the vastness of each preceding universe must eventually be fully attenuated as each expanding universe contracts. The next expanding universe will reuse many of the same elements that its previous universe possessed, as well as form other new elements. Each new universe will certainly make, shape, and distribute its forces and matter, all according to its own random actions and reactions following every successive big bang.
Therefore, when our universe begins to contract, the entire elemental cosmos will eventually become a randomized singularity once again. The energy of the next big bang will radically change the very roots of the systemic nature of each new formational universe. From the moment of each new big bang, the extraordinary recycling of evolutionary randomness is the basis for the potential emergence of life from nonlife, and the sum total of all matter and energy that is everything within every new universe.
Scientia is Latin for "knowledge." If science and humanity survive the wrecking-ball of irrational, belief-dependent people deliberately dominating, railroading and dumbing-down the intelligence of humans, imagine where the educative discerning studies of rational science will take us in our primordial quest to understand human nature and the vast cosmos where the formless energy of nothingness manifests the matter of all life and death, as we know it.
Vidda Crochetta
Brattleboro, Aug. 8