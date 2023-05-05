To the editor: Regarding the front page story in the April 29-30 Reformer: “Overdose deaths keep rising in Vermont.”

With the 2022 Vermont rate of 37 opioid deaths per 100,00 people, who among us is asking themselves this question: “Why does Windham County, Vermont have the distinction of having the highest rate in the state at 56.4, same demographic?"

No stranger to the long term affects of the family disease of addiction, we escaped death by opioid overdose, barely.

I am writing today not because I have the answer or even an answer. I am, however, writing because I have the experience to say one way to work towards that “why,” is to consider the family as a whole. One certain way families can help a loved one challenged by a substance use disorder is by taking care of one’s self. Only then can you learn how to set the boundaries to love them from afar if that is the best healthy option. Always let them know you love them and that you care; be angry at the disease, but not at your loved one.

It’s hard, but you can do this.

If you are a family member or a friend of someone struggling with a substance use disorder, consider reaching out for that support for yourself.

Our Brattleboro community is compassionate and amazing and has supported NarAnon Family groups locally since 1998. I know this to be true as my commitment to facilitating these meetings continues today ... even through COVID, we have continued to meet via Zoom every other Thursday at 7 p.m.

You only need to reach out, contact me for further information: email: sueavery1@comcast.net; cell: 802-345-4145.

Communities are responsible for supporting their own and awareness is essential. People, consider this by asking, what can I do to ease the burden of addiction in the town I love, one person at a time?

Thank you,

Susan J. Avery

Brattleboro, April 30