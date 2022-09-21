What does Labor Day mean to a Vermonter? Nothing
To the editor: As a 58-year-old, lifelong Vermonter, I have watched the Department of Labor and Vermont's top politicians, along with the attorney general's office, do nothing to respect and uphold federal and state labor laws to protect workers' rights.
Remember, almost 29 years have passed, and the state of Vermont did nothing to hold Vermont’s finest — Ben & Jerry’s — accountable for allowing workers to be held two feet off the ground and assaulted with a board. All they've done is praise this company.
Labor Day is a very sad day to me and others in the state of Vermont, where the system has failed to protect any rights of its workers.
Paul Reis
Bellows Falls, Sept. 13