Editor of the Reformer: It would be difficult to have missed the far right, Trumpist insanity of January 6. I was glued to cable news, watching for the moment when the capitol police/national guard/local police or any others decided to do their jobs. Not only did we get to see them buddying up with the Trump violent felons, but we even witnessed the capitol police clearing the barriers to make it easier to take over the capitol, as well as taking selfies with these monsters. They never enforced the law. Last time I looked, that was what our tax dollars were allegedly paying for. And now, the FBI is claiming they are "looking for" some of those who were accompanied by law enforcement to safety. All these violent rioters, many of whom were ready to harm Democratic politicians, and who defiled the capitol, are all happily going home to gloat on parler about their success.
I was arrested a couple of years ago while sitting in a quiet roadway in front of the Williston ICE office. I, and the others who were expressing our rage and sadness about babies in cages, were completely non-violent, respectful of police, and we were all arrested, and had to go to court numerous times.
Ari Melber, an MSNBC host, just flashed a long and sad video-montage of the cruelty, anger, violence, and pain inflicted by the capitol police, the national guard, and Trump's ICE police onto Black Lives Matter activists around the entire country. Peaceful eco-protesters, in places such as Standing Rock, were brutalized again and again.
The head of the capitol police, who intentionally turned down assistance from other agencies, has now resigned. But, clearly this man is a Trump supporter who had no interest in stopping this action by this racist scum.
There was absolutely no reason why this crew of garbage people will not do this again -- they had fun, few suffered any consequences, and their images were broadcast around the world.