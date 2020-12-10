Editor of the Reformer,
This Election Day, my wife and I volunteered as poll workers. I was eager to see how the system worked from the inside. With all the noise about the system being rigged and compromised, what better way to get some firsthand information?
At our training session we learned how to operate the iPad based “Pollpad” check-in device. I always considered computers and government a clumsy combination, but this software worked well. I left feeling pretty good about the whole thing.
On Election Day voters came in, gave their name, address, and date of birth. If they were registered their name came up on the screen, they signed electronically, and the machine spit out a paper receipt with their name on it. That receipt was put in an envelope with all the others and a blank ballot issued to the voter. Once filled out, the ballot was scanned by the voting machine, which retained the paper copy.
All this redundancy makes fraud impossible. No receipts would exist for any “extra” ballots, and total ballots wouldn’t match total receipts. If the machine changed votes the machine tallies would not match the paper ballots. Anyone attempting to vote twice would be identified by the Pollpad.
At our polling place, staffers worked to resolve the few registration problems -- people at the wrong polling place, etc. -- so everyone could vote. Everyone wore a mask, used hand sanitizer and maintained social distance. There were no demonstrators, no intimidation. One man’s hat left no doubt about his presidential preference, and another loudly announced his choice after voting, but that’s it. Turnout was very high. Everyone was professional, fair, and courteous. I felt really good about how seriously everyone took the whole thing, and how strong the system was.
Almost 160 million people voted, and despite all the charges of “massive fraud,” the system worked. Many elections were close, but repeated recounts have confirmed the results. Over a month later, the president refuses to acknowledge this but it’s largely a ploy for money. The donations he’s received to overturn the results can actually be used for whatever he wants. I expect that he will take his money and leave in January. It was tremendously heartening to see our deeply divided country come together to hold a free and fair election. Now it’s time to move ahead ... there is so much to do!
Paul Kolderie
Hoosick, NY, Dec. 8