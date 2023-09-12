Editor of the Reformer:
Brattleboro is approaching a significant decision-making point regarding the delivery of Emergency Medical Services in our community.
This decision will affect the large federal grant that Brattleboro has been given as part of the American Recovery Plan Act. Of the 2.7 million dollars granted to Brattleboro up to 1.7 million dollars has been set aside for possible use for start-up costs for one of the EMS options currently on the table. This represents nearly two-thirds of the available ARPA funds.
The stated purpose for the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) is to make long-term investments in our community. These funds present an opportunity to build resilience and think with a long-term view of community needs and infrastructure. EMS is certainly a part of our community resilience. However, using these ARPA funds for 'start up costs' for a municipal EMS service does not seem the best use. Without these funds would we even be considering a municipal EMS? Much work has been done in collecting ideas from the townspeople for ways to use of ARPA funds.
Please consider this impact when choosing which EMS option to support. The last five years have taught us many things about vulnerability. Our economy has taken a hit. Our school children have paid a big price. We have many challenges in transportation, housing and public safety. Is this the time to reinvent the wheel? Or a time for creative, collaborative - and long overdue - responses to the challenges we face.
Andy Davis
Brattleboro Town Meeting Representative, District 3
Brattleboro, Sept. 8