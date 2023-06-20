To the editor: What is Vermont doing wrong? That was just one question I had, reading Lt. Governor David Zuckerman’s opinion piece on June 14.

Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman: Houselessness, the canary in the coalmine of our morals and economic system Before the pandemic, 1,200 to 1,400 Vermonters experienced houselessness on any given night.…

Zuckerman’s opinion was aimed at Governor Phil Scott to extend the hotel homelessness program. (Officially called the transitional housing program). I certainly agree that needs to be done by the General Assembly and Governor Scott.

However, Zuckerman’s piece does two things. First, he glosses over an alarming statistic, and second, he throws a state agency (Vermont’s Agency of Human Resources under the bus)

The Lt. Governor writes that Vermont has the “second highest homeless rate in the country.” I know he is referring to a “per capita measurement,” but it’s still staggering when you consider this state is the second smallest in the country in total population.

How does that happen? Mr. Zuckerman knows why.

A big reason for the high homeless rate is the Vermont Legislature repeatedly hitting taxpayers to fund programs. Low-income families take the biggest hit.

While it’s never apples to apples comparing state to state — one can use two criteria. First, the overall tax burden and second, the cost of living. Vermont has two of the highest in the country. Who pays the price? Middle and low-income families. Especially low-income families who depend on the transitional housing program.

The Vermont tax burden has three elements. Income tax, property tax and sales tax. Vermont ranks fourth in the country when it comes to the overall tax burden residents get hit with, ahead of such states as California, Texas, and Massachusetts.

The other measuring stick is the cost of living. It used to be you could look at Vermont’s tax burden and say, “...well, we have a higher tax burden, but we don’t have to pay as much for car insurance, or our gas is cheaper... etc. ” Not anymore.

Vermont is ranked 10th in the country in cost of living — ahead of states such as Texas, Minnesota, and New Jersey.

But instead of tackling the high tax burden and high cost of living, state representatives continue to drop a bucket in the taxpayer well, which hits middle to low-income families the hardest.

In the same opinion piece, the Lt. Governor throws the Agency of Human Services under the bus in the transitional housing program, questioning the lack of planning “while the Agency of Human Services develops a last minute and inadequate plan to ease the temporary homeless situation.”

The end of this program has always had a deadline, a deadline that, fortunately, was extended multiple times. However, it appears as long as the money was coming through the federal pipeline, any thought of a plan when the pipeline stopped didn’t seem to exist - from the legislature, state agencies, and the Governor’s office.

Not exactly a confidence booster in the abilities to lead from Lt. Governor Zuckerman, who characterizes the Department of Human Services as a “last minute inadequate plan.”

One state agency can’t be the only responsible party. The Governor’s office (including both Governor Scott and Lt. Governor Zuckerman), along with the state Legislature, bear the burden of responsibility.

It’s as if they had blinders on rather than plan with a purpose. Now, they are now wringing their hands, caught unprepared, when it’s their fault they are unprepared. That is what deadlines are. This program always had a deadline, and they had a long window to come up with a plan, but didn’t.

I strongly think, based on the current situation, further extending the program is absolutely necessary, but what is needed is a permanent plan.

To read quotes from individual state representatives who suddenly need to “vote their conscience” to continue the program indicates a lack of knowledge and preparation as a state representative.

It makes them look as if they had no idea until now that the federal funding was ending. It’s as if this deadline for those representatives suddenly came out of nowhere.

While it’s noble to say they will vote their conscious — they have a job, and that job was to come up with a permanent plan, and they didn’t. That is just bad legislative management.

Not having a plan with a deadline looming, is why the ACLU calls it a betrayal to those who rely on the program. I totally agree.

Chip Carter

Guilford, June 15