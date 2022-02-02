To the editor: At this point it seems likely that Republicans will regain control of the House and Senate in the upcoming midterm elections. Not because of their policies — just as in 2020 when fealty to Trump took the place of a party platform, they have no stated public policy goals.
What would Republican control mean for the country? Certainly they will shut down all Congressional investigations of Trump and of Jan. 6 and start their own committees to look into “voter fraud” and Hunter Biden. There is increasing talk that they would try to impeach the president.
I expect that Democrats will refuse to comply with subpoenas and stonewall these investigations as the Republicans have done. There will be no more talk of spending packages for the poor or fighting climate change. Congress will grind to a halt, setting the stage for a tumultuous 2024 presidential campaign.
Republicans will continue pursuing their dream: Indefinite power achieved by never losing another election. They want what Vladimir Putin has in Russia, where he has ruled for 21 years, and what Xi Jinping has in China, where he is now “President for Life.” Putin and Xi answer to no legislative committees or media. Republicans may soon not have to either. That’s the reason for constantly demonizing and delegitimizing the media, while conducting an all out campaign to convince people that any election that doesn’t go their way is corrupt and fraudulent. They know if they can make some progress on every front — gerrymandering districts, frustrating absentee voters, putting fewer polling places in cities, etc. — enough voters will give up or be shut out to put Republicans back in and keep them in.
For the people, cynicism takes over. All politicians seem the same. All elections are rigged.
Democracy becomes meaningless but fortunately there are enough flat screen TVs and Subarus to keep everyone happy.
People talk about “civil war” ahead, but I fear democracy will end with a whimper, not a bang.
Paul Kolderie
Hoosick, N.Y., Jan. 22