To the editor: It’s springtime in Vermont. The honk of geese returning to Vermont reminds me of an old saying: what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.
For nearly 40 years, larger Vermont communities have had access to Vermont’s Tax Increment Financing program to build public infrastructure that catalyzes private development. Unfortunately, the program has been out of reach of rural communities like Chester.
Vermont’s tax increment financing program allows municipalities to fund public infrastructure using tax revenues generated by new private development spurred by infrastructure investments.
A new study commissioned by the Vermont League of Cities and Towns (available at vlct.org) concludes that TIF helps Vermont meet its smart growth goals, promotes long-term planning, and contributes to net-growth to the Education Fund. But it also says TIF must be changed so rural communities can use it.
For the past several years, the Legislature has considered a new “project-based” TIF program that would right size TIF and reduce the burdensome requirements larger TIF districts face so rural towns could reap some of the program’s benefits. The project-based TIF would restrict the time horizon, project size and revenue that could pay for infrastructure. It’s a good compromise resulting in reinvestment in rural downtowns and villages.
Vermont House members appear skeptical of this project-based TIF idea. I hope they’ll take a moment to read the VLCT analysis and consider expanding the program’s benefits to all Vermont cities, towns and villages.
Julie Hance
Chester, May 9