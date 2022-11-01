To the editor: Protecting reproductive freedom or restricting access to abortion are hot topics these days. Even with so much buzz, something is missing. Where is the penis in the abortion debate? You hear "women," "fetus," "womb" — sometimes with great alarm. But do you ever hear "penis?”
The penis does, in fact, bear 50 percent of the responsibility for creating a fetus — and more in the case of sexual assault.
It is rarely the people with penises whose lives are turned upside down, or who face economic hardship, or risk losing their own lives while carrying a high-risk pregnancy to term. A woman's life can change forever; a man's consequences are often non-existent.
Isn't it time for the boys and men who help create an unwanted pregnancy to be held accountable when a girl or woman faces the need to consider abortion? In some states now a woman goes to jail, but what is the male's price to pay? Why is there no actionable after-effect for contributing to an unwanted pregnancy? Shouldn't there be accountability for males in the abortion argument?
The denial of reproductive freedom should be an equal opportunity oppressor.
Gail Nunziata
Brattleboro, Oct. 30