To the editor: If you are wondering why many people can’t pay rent or buy groceries while others live high on the hog, you need look no further than the latest story on the Koffee Kup debacle. ("Judge authorizes $7.6M payout to KeyBank in Koffee Kup hearing," Jun 22.)

The judge dolled out nearly $8 million to a special class of willing creditors — banks, investors, insurance companies. But there was nothing for the unwilling creditors, the 500 former employees to whom the company essentially wrote bad checks.

This is just plain wrong. It is just one more example on the pile of examples of how our legal system favors those with money and hurts those without.

First, the employees should not have had the money pulled out of their checking accounts. But second, they should be the first in line to get any of the company’s remaining assets.

The Vermont Economic Development Authority and KeyBank should immediately pay the former employees from the largess handed out by the court.

George Carvill

West Brattleboro, June 27

Editor's note: On July 14, a state judge's ruling cleared the way for former Koffee Kup employees to receive their paid time off balances, totaling $812,000 in paid time off and $16,000 interest on that amount.