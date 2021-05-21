To the Editor: In the past week, many people have inquired about our broken rear entrance at Everyone's Books. They have been reassured that the culprit was the wind, not a trumpy vandal who disagrees with our window displays.
But, I live with the same underlying anxiety that so many Americans are living with right now: heavily armed, far right, hate fueled MAGA cult members were turned away at the Capital on January 6, but they haven't gone away. I have yet to hear any of the rats that invaded the capital express any doubt about the righteousness of their comrades wearing t-shirts with such charming slogans as "Camp Auschwitz" and "6MNE" (6 million was not enough), carrying numerous flags of the confederacy, and signs and more shirts with declarations of racial animus.
I read the words of members of these hate groups, and wonder. It is clear that they are the minority of the population, and yet somehow they have an idea that they should be able to rule all of us and our beautiful land. These (almost all) white, far-right Christians have stated many times that they want to live in a country with only other white, far-right Christians. So where does that leave the rest of us? The implications are not too hard to get: they would prefer us dead. So we, the majority of the population, the part that actually cares about the fate of others, need to be smart, stick together, don't buy into any false equivilency (the left and the right are all the same -- violent and hateful). Time for Americans to demand voting rights for all, a right to free speech even if a person has brown skin, and a safe and sustainable future.
We can't be overwhelmed, we can't be fooled into thinking that the vocal and noxious Trump cult is anything but who they are: a rowdy, hate-filled minority following a hate-filled, powerless man.