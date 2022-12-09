To the editor: It's the 5th of December today when I am writing this from Bennington, and outside there is no snow covering the ground. As I recall, last year, in this same part of Bennington, the precipitation started November 18, a pretty memorable day for me as I saw snow for the first time.
As I stare outside the window of my dorm at Bennington College, I can see the same soccer field which was covered in inches of snow by this time last year. I remember talking to old residents of Bennington who told me that the winter of 2021-22 had the least snowfall in the past 20 years. So where did all the snow go?
What might help explain this change is climate change. This year is forecasted to be the warmest year on record for the entire world. It is time that we think about what we can do to help with this — or year after year, snowfall will be delayed until we don’t have snow in the holiday season anymore and popular seasonal sports like skiing get delayed each year and cause economic turmoil for the industry in all of Vermont.
We are particularly lucky and unlucky at the same time since we can see the effects of climate change first hand so we should be united in our efforts to stop it. But it also destroys Vermont as it does the rest of the world. One way to do this is to hold our legislators responsible; let us not forget in the tumult of policies after the midterms that climate change and environmental conservation might be more important than we might have thought, and push to conserve our state and bring back the snow that defines the Vermont winter.
Mohammad Tanvir Anjum
Sophomore, Bennington College
Dec. 5