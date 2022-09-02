To the editor: An open letter to the Brattleboro Post Office.
I filled in change of address forms before I moved to Williston on Aug. 10. I have not received mail here. When I returned to my former address for post-move cleaning, my mail was still being delivered to my old address in Brattleboro. What is going on? When I visited the Williston P.O., I filled out more change of address forms, including a post office delivery from Brattleboro, I was told that they could not verify that I would ever receive the misdirected mail. I have bills that I am not getting, etc. Who is going to pay the interest on these bills?
I tried to call you this morning. You were “not available." I did not vote for the (insert profanity) guy who appointed the inexcusably incompetent guy who messed up the post office so bad. I am suffering for it. What is it going to take for me to get my mail? I cannot physically drive the 300-mile round trip to collect my mail every day. The negative medical impact of driving that much is rather high. (I am still trying to recover from the last trip.) I cannot do your job for you. What is it going to take for you to do it? And to whom do I send the delayed extra charged when I eventually, God willing, get my bills? Please, do your job.
Devin Starlanyl
Williston, Aug. 27