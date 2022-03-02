To the editor: There is something wrong with our laws if after severely abusing 21 dogs the owner may merely turn them over to Windham County and face absolutely no punishment or be expected to pay for their abuses in any way. Our justice system seems to function on the belief that jail terms or monetary penalties act as a deterrent to criminal behavior but in cases such as this the system is telling potential animal abusers that as long as you voluntarily relinquish rights to the animal, all is forgiven. How is that justice? How does the community ensure this abuser never gets access to another animal, ever?

Carol Chidley

Townshend, Feb. 22