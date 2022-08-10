To the editor: The recent Reformer article by Chris Mays ("School officials remain mum on lack of leadership at BUHS," July 25) regarding the lack of a principal at Brattleboro Union High School is troubling, to say the least.

School officials remain mum on lack of leadership at BUHS BRATTLEBORO — It’s still not known if Principal Steve Perrin will return from an unexplained…

Steve Perrin's unexplained removal (editor's note: officially a leave of absence) in April and lack of answers from school board members leave parents wondering if BUHS will have a principal in September. There is absolutely no information regarding when or by whom a decision will be made to either bring Steve back or replace him.

In response to a parent's questions at a recent school board meeting, David Schoales, school board vice chairperson, claimed, "We don't have that information. It has to unfold in the way it's going to unfold, and we don't have any control over it. And when it's done, you'll hear something just like we will and everyone else." Board member Shaun Murphy was quoted as saying to the parent, "I am totally as uninformed as you are. It seems like somebody must know, but it's not me."

These statements beg the question: Who is in charge of making this decision? If not the superintendent and the school board, then who?

Having our high school be without a principal for months on end without the transparency of a plan and timeline is indicative of other concerns with this School Board. Even though some confidential details are not appropriate to be shared, the public still deserves basic accountability and transparency from our elected officials, and that seems to be lacking with some of these Board members.

It's imperative that we can trust our school board to support our district in a clear, straightforward way, and unfortunately, this seems not the case.

Renee Woliver

Brattleboro, Aug. 7