To the editor: I saw two Caucasian, Virginia women on TV the other day. Both talked about schools in their state, which seems to be a big issue there. The first was in a political ad for the Republican candidate for governor. She was complaining about the Democrat candidate’s disregard for parent’s wishes vis-a-vis school curricula. She states her son had to read an objectionable book in school. I imagined some teacher assigning “Lolita” to a fifth grade class. In fact, the book was "Beloved," written by Nobel laureate, Toni Morrison, and her poor abused child was a high school senior in an AP English course.
The second woman seemed to be an affluent educated person interviewed on the TV show "The Circus." She decried the teaching of the evils of slavery and was most upset that kids were being taught about Andrew Jackson’s uprooting and moving the entire Cherokee nation from their home in South Carolina to a reservation in Oklahoma along the aptly named Trail of Tears. She pleaded, “Why can’t they forgive?”
Well, why should they forgive? White America all but wiped out the indigenous people they encountered. From smallpox laden blankets to the introduction of recreational alcohol usage to their downright slaughter. White America enslaved hundreds of thousands of Africans, not to mention the millions who died either in transit, in slavery, or through lynchings. That’s not to mention that they were considered in our very own Constitution to be three-fifths of a human being. And that’s not to mention white America’s treatment of them to this day.
Forgive? Maybe start with an apology. Maybe pay some reparations. Maybe just begin to treat people of color as equals. But methinks white America doesn’t want these evils to be forgiven, but really wishes them forgotten.
Bob Fagelson
Brattleboro, Oct. 28