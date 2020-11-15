Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.