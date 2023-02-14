To the editor: Needless to say, no one has ever sung "Strange Fruit" like Billie Holiday. But a little research reveals that over 100 notable recording artists have covered her unforgettable original. And, yes, several dozen have been white, among them Annie Lennox and Sting. Many have been from a variety of European countries. Nina Simone's rendition is riveting.

There is a surprise: the lyrics of Strange Fruit were written by Abel Meeropol, a white school teacher and poet from New York City. This was his response to a lynching he learned of, and was horrified by, in Indiana. He, his wife and an African-American singer, Laura Duncan, performed the song together at Madison Square Garden in 1938. Then Billie Holiday recorded her original in 1939.

My takeaway is, music is a universal language meant to be shared by all. We must be sensitive, of course, to white appropriation of Black culture. But the serendipity of a young woman in Brattleboro having the courage to perform such a song, fraught with historical trauma, should not have been discouraged.

We all need to be each other's "allies," in the still looming battle to ensure that Black Lives Matter. Music can bring us all together and give us hope for a better future.

Thomas K. Hill

Putney, Feb. 10

Note: The letter writer is a retired history teacher from Cleveland who has been visiting Vermont regularly for over 30 years. He taught in the inner city of Cleveland in the 1960s and for many years worked extensively in coalition with Black Lives Matter, including with the family of Tamir Rice.