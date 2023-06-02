To the editor: The view of the West River from the Veterans Bridge on Putney Road has been destroyed by the addition of three green serpent-like objects that assault the beauty of the river and its pristine wildlife. Who has the right to do that? What's to stop anyone else from throwing some other trashy sculpture there? Is this something that the townspeople voted on, and if not, why not?
It's disturbing that this is okay without taxpayer input, not to mention those of us who live close to the river who have to look at it every day.
Mary Lou Lafantano
Brattleboro, May 13