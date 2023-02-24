To the editor: I wholeheartedly support Dick DeGray for the Brattleboro Select Board. He has lengthy, valuable experience, which he will bring to the Board.
One of the best and most admirable things about Dick DeGray is that he puts words into action.
He is out there almost every day working to improve the town through his beautification efforts with all the plantings and flowers. Additionally, he's out there talking to folks, showing up at meetings, and unwaveringly demonstrating a remarkable effort to help our town thrive. As a business owner, I appreciate how Dick DeGray is an ally and champion for strengthening the local business community, which in turn strengthens the town.
I feel grateful that Dick Degray is willing to serve on the Select Board again. His leadership will benefit the town of Brattleboro tremendously.
Spencer Crispe
West Brattleboro, Feb. 21