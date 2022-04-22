To the editor: At last it comes out: Phil Scott Daddy. Of course we kinda knew it since he was just like most daddies: While the family would argue and plan what to do, Phil-Daddy would sit in the living room reading a newspaper and think about being off to the races.
Then, after his family came to him with the proposals, he would rear up and be the "adult" in the room and, like many daddies, say "No, no, no. I won't go and you can't either unless you follow my big voice directions."
Back to the children's room to change our plans. Twenty-three times he's done this, a new Vermont record, just ahead of Howard Dean Daddy.
Well, we could have changed our daddy back in 2020, but lots of the Democratic Party (including former legislators!) wanted to keep him, for reasons unknown to me, except that our brave little state should have a brave Republican daddy just to prove that we were different from Alabama, or that we don't really trust our Democratic family or that our hearts really do "belong to Daddy."
Gordon Korstange
Saxtons River, April 14