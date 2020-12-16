Editor of the Reformer,
The current revolution in our small community has me drawing on the past and present. I do not hold the keys to the future, but one can imagine.
The pandemic has handed us these changes, so we can only work with it as the many citizens who are currently here and now.
Initially we were faced with empty sidewalks. Businesses folded and those that did not suffered. Our tourist traffic came to a close.
Amtrak closed the doors to New Yorker’s, and other states were not allowed to pursue our "powerfully hip" (NPR) little city.
One ought to beg the question, “So, why do visitors flock to our town?”
Brattleboro is bordering on eclectic. That is why we have flatlanders roaming around downtown Brattleboro. However, I see this attraction as merely a tourist trap. This is based on the fact that the contents offered in these venues are mostly geared towards those with money to spend and little interest in authentic culture.
However, I must add that at least we have a few shops that really draw me to this town and that would be the music stores, a place to purchase art materials, and the galleries as well as our cherished book stores. Once, there were seven book stores and now there are two.
I inquired to the Chamber of Commerce if there was a list of affordable activities and shops in the town of Brattleboro to be met with a “no.”
My proposal is that we need to be selective and frugal when it comes to “shopping local.” Truly patronize those worthy and affordable venues and opportunities. This is our town and we need to focus on servicing town residents first and foremost if we want to see Brattleboro thrive as an authentic and eclectic downtown.
Kelley Louise Murray
Brattleboro, Dec. 11