To the editor: As a student of Vermont history and especially that pertaining to agriculture, land use and the environment, I know of the importance of sending a person to Congress who understands Vermont. Next year, it will be the first time in my lifetime that Vermont, with the retirement of Senator Leahy, will not have anyone in a senior position on the agriculture committees of the U.S. Congress during consideration of the next five-year farm bill.
These farm bills are critical for a state like Vermont, as demonstrated by Senator Leahy, the late Senator George Aiken and the late Representative and then Senator Jim Jeffords. This legislation not only addresses farm policies, but also nutrition, land use and environmental issues. Vermont has benefited immensely over many years from the work of these seasoned elected officials.
I was drawn to an editorial written recently in the St. Albans Messenger on May 31 titled, “A ‘Corporatist Democrat’?” by Emerson Lynn, editor emeritus of the Messenger. In the piece, he argues that instead of calling names during the election, it is time for a discussion of those policies that will lead us forward both as a state and a nation.
In that vein, my support goes to the candidacy of Molly Gray for the Congressional seat now occupied by Peter Welch. Gray has not engaged in name calling. She also is forward-looking in her policy positions. These include policies on agriculture, land use, nutrition and the environment that I am familiar with, having served as a former staff on the House Agriculture Committee for the then-Representative Jim Jeffords, and as a former Vermont Secretary of Agriculture.
Gray also grew up on a farm owned and operated by her parents. She knows from experience the issues so important to our state and its character. She has worked in Washington on the staff of Congressman Welch and can “hit the ground running” quickly when elected. More importantly, she has not engaged in a negative campaign of name-calling, as characterized in the piece by Emerson Lynn.
Roger Allbee
Former Vermont Secretary of Agriculture
Townshend, June 2