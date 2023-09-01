Editor's note: This letter is addressed to the members of the Newfane Select Board.
I have been a Newfane resident for 25 years. I appreciate the town crews who mow the roadways, rid our towns of invasive plants, and keep it looking neat. Thank you.
Last week, however, I was in horror while biking up Wardsboro Road behind the Newfane Village to find all of the milkweed cut down along the roadside. For years I have observed, admired, and sometimes raised monarch caterpillars that hatch on these milkweed. Monarchs often return to the same locations for generations, so I was dismayed to see that this habitat was lost.
So, as I am grateful to our town crews for the work they do to keep our town neat and well kept, I would think that we might be able to thoughtfully align our practices with a sensitive awareness and conservation effort, especially in consideration to sensitive species.
Thoughtfully,
Wendy Johnson
Newfane, Aug. 24