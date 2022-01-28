Why don't Americans trust the election process?
To the Editor: Democrats are pretty upset about Donald Trump and his claims that the election was "stolen" and that Joe Biden is an illegitimate president.
Yet in 2016, Hillary Clinton and the Democrats screamed about Trump colluding with Russia to "steal" the election from our first would-be female president.
Looks like when they are on the losing side, both political parties will claim elections were tampered with and that the winner is illegitimate.
I wonder why a large swath of Americans distrust our elections?
Sandy Golden
Hinsdale, N.H., Jan. 22