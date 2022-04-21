To the editor: I am running for the new 2-year seat on the Putney Select Board. I have practiced law for over 45 years, specializing in administrative law and litigation. I currently serve on the Putney Development Review Board and the board of Groundworks Collaborative, and have served as a trustee of Yellow Barn.
My interest in being a Select Board member is spurred by the opportunity to contribute sound, balanced judgment to the governance of Putney, which I can from my bring from my legal and board experience. Revitalization of businesses in the center of town is a principal interest and goal of mine, to foster prosperity in the community.
Charles Raubicheck
Putney, April 20