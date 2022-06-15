Why I am supporting Becca Balint for US Congress
To the editor: Vermont has only one representative in our U.S. Congress to advocate for our wonderful state and at the same time pursue what’s best for our nation. It’s imperative we send an experienced person to fill this critical role to continue the tradition established by other strong Vermont representatives like Peter Welch, Bernie Sanders, Peter Smith, Jim Jeffords and Robert Stafford to mention a few from our past.
Each of those representatives worked their way through the Vermont House and Senate, serving on committees and taking on leadership roles to craft important pieces of legislation for our state. They earned the right to represent our state in the nation’s capital because they were experienced in the legislative process and understood how to work with all parties. They knew how to build consensus when needed, and when to take the lead and press on regardless of the political consequences for the sake of an important piece of legislation.
Like those before her, Vermont Senator Becca Balint has earned the right to carry on this legacy and tradition of experience and excellence into the U.S. House of Representatives. We need the very best in Washington, D.C., someone who knows how to work with representatives from other states, often with very different perspectives and values. The fact that Senator Balint was elected unanimously as the President Pro Tempore of the Vermont Senate by Republicans, Democrats and Progressives, speaks volumes of her character, wisdom, experience, and the confidence her colleagues have in her ability to lead and get things done.
We’ve all seen her wisdom and experience at work during the past few years. Here are some recent examples:
• Senator Balint is committed to a balanced solution protecting our public pension system and helped lead the historic override of the Governor Scott’s veto, unanimously supported by Democrats, Progressive and Republicans.
• When Governor Scott vetoed S. 30, a gun safety bill that protected survivors of domestic violence, kept guns out of hospitals, and fully closed the Charleston loophole, (which allows a gun to be purchased before a completed background check), Senator Balint led the Senate through a symbolic override of the governor’s version while swiftly advancing a compromise bill to get better gun safety laws on the books.
• Senator Balint came together with Governor Scott and the Speaker of the House to pass a bill providing $645,000 to aid victims of the war in Ukraine, a dollar from every Vermonter.
• A long time champion of child care issues, Senator Balint rallied bi-partisan support for a unanimous vote on a bill making critical investments in Vermont’s child care system.
• On her third day as the Pro Tem of the Senate, Senator Balint led the Senate to adopt a resolution condemning the January 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol and calling for President Trump to resign. In a show of bi-partisan collaboration, the Senate Minority Leader moved that the resolution be adopted, showing strong affirmation of our democracy across party lines.
• Senator Balint led the charge on the largest housing investments made in Vermont: a $125 million housing bond, a $250 million for middle income housing, and a commitment to expand Vermont’s housing stock including significant rental support for those in need.
• Senator Balint worked closely with her colleagues to pass the strongest reproductive rights protections in the nation. Proposal 5, the Reproductive Liberty Amendment, will make Vermont the first state to protect reproductive freedom written into our constitution.
It’s this type of legislative leadership, working across the aisle, and having the courage, wisdom and conviction to get things done that separates Senator Balint from any other candidate. The distance between Senator Balint and others can be easily measured in years of successful experience doing the hard work. No one else in this campaign carries her well-deserved reputation, and no one will be as effective as Senator Balint. In the rich tradition that has honored our state, Senator Balint has earned the right to be our next U.S. House Representative.
John Bossange
South Burlington, June 5