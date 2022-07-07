To the editor: I’ve always been active in my community but like many I awoke to a new and urgent need to understand and engage with the political process after the 2016 elections. I am indebted to the folks who have inspired and educated so many of us as we’ve stepped up to the political plate. Nadir Hashim is one of those people. Nader’s thoughtful and humble service as our Vermont House Representative demonstrated how one can take their personal and professional experience and apply it to state government. More important than inspiring me, Nader’s work in the Bright Leadership Institute trains and inspires BIPOC, LGBTQ people, and youth to run for office.
Vermont’s future is brighter because of Nader’s voice of experience on the judiciary committee and his work on police reform. His strong advocacy for reproductive health care, migrant communities, environmental concerns, and workers’ rights will be felt for years. To me, a vote for Nader Hashim for State Senate is a vote for the future of our state and our democracy.
Peg Alden
Putney, June 29