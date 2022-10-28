To the editor: I'm voting for Tim Wessel for Vermont Senate to represent Windham County because over the course of his nearly six years of service on the Brattleboro Select Board I have observed Tim to consistently approach even the most divisive topics with careful consideration, taking the time to listen to all perspectives before presenting his recommendations.
As chair, Tim led the Select Board through the unprecedented challenges of 2020, navigating not only the COVID-19 pandemic but also the highly charged public outcry for town leadership to address barriers to those most vulnerable accessing safety in the Brattleboro community. Throughout the Community Safety Review process Tim maintained a level mind, seeking to understand the experiences of those less privileged; striving for realistic and sustainable solutions to lift up members of the community who are harmed by flawed systems; and at the same time, Tim did not falter from considering how proposed changes to public safety systems could impact the broader community. This was not an easy stance to take while serving as Select Board chair during the Community Safety Review process.
As a single mother and survivor of domestic violence, Tim's fierce commitment to increase availability and affordability of early child care hits a personal cord for me. It is challenging enough to balance work and home life responsibilities as a single parent. Without access to affordable child care, maintaining employment is simply not possible. For countless children who have experienced and/or have been exposed to domestic violence, their days spent in child care provide a much needed sense of safety and stability.
I too identify as an Independent. I am very excited by the idea of having Tim represent Windham County in the Senate body. I believe Tim has the ability to communicate with people sitting on all sides of the table, and can act as a bridge to assist finding mutually beneficial compromises leading to effective solutions.
To listen, absorb information and needs from all sides of a conflict, and then stand firm in one's values regardless of external social pressures, is to stand in integrity. We need more people in positions of power to stand in integrity. I believe Tim is a man of integrity.
Kelsey Rice
Saxtons River, Oct. 21