To the editor: I want to thank the Reformer and Vermont News and Media for the excellent article ("Gas prices drop; fall below $4 per gallon," April 14) notifying us that gasoline prices in Vermont have dropped below $4 a gallon. I guess that either Brattleboro seceded from Vermont or we were invaded and surrendered to New Hampshire. As of today, April 21, 2022, pump prices in Brattleboro remained above $4 a gallon except for one station on Canal Street. Is this a matter of market pricing or price gouging? I travel around the region and state of Vermont and find that virtually everywhere in the state gas prices are lower. From the small town of Mt. Holly to Springfield to Bradford, Newport and Montpelier you will find lower prices. Sorry dealers, I can’t buy the argument on the cost of transportation!
Elliott Greenblott
Brattleboro, April 21